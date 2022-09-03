Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading Down 0.6%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 1,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

