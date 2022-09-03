Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading Down 0.6%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 1,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.