Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,264. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

