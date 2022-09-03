Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $172.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Five Below stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

