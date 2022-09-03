First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,471.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FNLIF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.