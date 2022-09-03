First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

TXN stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

