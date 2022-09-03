FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $27.75 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $5.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00073617 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,277,391 coins and its circulating supply is 608,966,130 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

