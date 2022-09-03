FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 14,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

FingerMotion Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.86.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

FingerMotion Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FingerMotion during the first quarter worth $176,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in FingerMotion during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FingerMotion during the second quarter worth $234,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

