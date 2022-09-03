FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 14,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 45,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
FingerMotion Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.86.
FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion
FingerMotion Company Profile
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FingerMotion (FNGR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.