Financial Review: Cue Health (HLTH) and Its Competitors

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cue Health to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million $86.42 million -10.97 Cue Health Competitors $1.16 billion $344.59 million -127.94

Cue Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99% Cue Health Competitors -290.29% 1.04% -14.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cue Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cue Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cue Health Competitors 166 1027 1672 53 2.55

Cue Health presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 163.42%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

