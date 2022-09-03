Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 73,609 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,609 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $303,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,380. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

