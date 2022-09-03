Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 16,242 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $57,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,846 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 165,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. 517,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,608. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.