Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 365.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $295.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,666,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average is $317.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

