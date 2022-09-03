Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 170,394 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 233,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock remained flat at $109.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,190. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

