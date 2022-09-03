Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,463 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $84,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $140.70. The stock had a trading volume of 885,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,955. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

