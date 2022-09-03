Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $744.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.94% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $744,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after buying an additional 1,677,597 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 10,848,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

