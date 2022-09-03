Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 17.71% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,847,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 356,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.