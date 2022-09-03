Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,558 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.83% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $546,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJH traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.31. 901,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

