Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 508,913 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,913 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $123,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $60.47. 28,234,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,325,299. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

