Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 3,620,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,075,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 5,751,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

