Financial Comparison: STERIS (NYSE:STE) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.69 $71.66 million $2.19 22.37 STERIS $4.59 billion 4.34 $243.89 million $3.73 53.40

This table compares Enovis and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and STERIS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 STERIS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. STERIS has a consensus target price of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than STERIS.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19% STERIS 7.90% 12.40% 7.04%

Summary

STERIS beats Enovis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and powered dental instruments, infection control products, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.