Financial Comparison: ESS Tech (GWH) vs. The Competition

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.54 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million -0.70

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 915 34 2.66

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 269.67%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.06%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Summary

ESS Tech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

