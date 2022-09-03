Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $266.56

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.56 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.03). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 444,463 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.19. The stock has a market cap of £842.66 million and a PE ratio of 527.06.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

