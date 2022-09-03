FastSwap (FAST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $180.65

FastSwap (FAST) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, FastSwap has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FastSwap has a market cap of $180.65 and $74,794.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.

FastSwap Profile

FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

