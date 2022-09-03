Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FARM stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $95.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $162,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 125.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

