EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
EYPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Shares of EYPT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
