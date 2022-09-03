Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IHI opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

