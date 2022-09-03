Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

