Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.