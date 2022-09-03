Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 45,663 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.