Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,659,000 after acquiring an additional 762,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

