Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.46 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.