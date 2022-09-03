Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Trading Up 1.4 %

ATMP stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

