Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

