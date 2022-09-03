Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after acquiring an additional 488,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

