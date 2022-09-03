Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

