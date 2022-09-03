Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

