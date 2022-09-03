Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,938 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Exelon worth $82,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

