Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,322,756 shares traded.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNMP. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.