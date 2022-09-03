Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

MRAM stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 29.15%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $247,961 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.