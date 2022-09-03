Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.21. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 3,850 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

