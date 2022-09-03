Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 51976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.56. The company has a market cap of £170.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 91,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

