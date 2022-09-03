EUNO Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,538.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00236521 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,639,981,491 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.