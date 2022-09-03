Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

