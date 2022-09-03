EscoinToken (ELG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.54 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $155.54 million and $1.02 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00015446 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
EscoinToken Profile
EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.
EscoinToken Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EscoinToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscoinToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.