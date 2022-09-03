Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.39

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 133508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

