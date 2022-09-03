eosDAC Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $269,117.30 and $25,498.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00808005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

