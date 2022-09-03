EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,708.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

