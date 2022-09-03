EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$0.85

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.95 million and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.20.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

