Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

