Edgeless Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $184.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

