Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 155,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
