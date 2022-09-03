Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 155,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

